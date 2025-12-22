'Bat anywhere': Connolly ready for IPL challenge

IMAGE: Cooper Connolly has been in sensational form for Perth Scorchers, scoring two blistering fifties, in the ongoing Big Bash League batting at No. 3. Photograph: Punjab Kings/X

Punjab Kings' latest recruit Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly prides himself on being versatile and is open to batting at any position the team deems fit in his maiden IPL season next year.

Known for his aggressive batting, sharp fielding and handy left-arm spin, Connolly was snapped up by Punjab Kings for Rs 3 crore at the mini-auction earlier this month.

"I like to model my game on being able to be versatile in any position. So whether that's at three, whether that's in the middle, I'm happy to perform any role," Connolly said at a virtual media interaction on Monday.

The 22-year-old has been in sensational form for Perth Scorchers, scoring two blistering fifties, in the ongoing Big Bash League batting at No. 3.

However, Punjab Kings are particularly keen on his ability to finish games and handle high-pressure situations, as highlighted by skipper Shreyas Iyer post the auction.

"I feel like I'm still learning the role at number three for the (Perth) Scorchers. It's a role I enjoy. But if the role in the IPL is different, that's totally understandable because it's a world class team."

"To just be in the middle order would be sort of a nice opportunity just to sort of knuckle down and get to work in the middle order," he added.

Connolly has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in Australian cricket. He made his T20I and ODI debuts in September last year before earning his Baggy Green in January.

The Western Australian also impressed during the ODI series against India, producing a calm, match-winning knock under pressure.

Reflecting on his rapid rise over the past three years, Connolly said adapting to the demands of international cricket has been crucial.

"I think over the last three years, it's been about understanding how different the international level is. It's about adjusting to that, understanding how bowlers are trying to get me out more and how I can counter that."

"I've had to earn the right to be in the Australian set-up. So it's about learning from guys like Travis Head, Steve Smith, how they go about it and how they sort of train to all those standards."

"I'm just trying to tweak my game slowly and add more strings to it as I move forward."

Connolly also said he is looking forward to working closely with Australia's World Cup-winning captain Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach of Punjab Kings.

"I've heard a lot of good things about him. I haven't done a lot of work with him just yet. So, I'm looking forward to spending some time with him and sort of doing some tweaks to my batting and seeing what his thoughts are on it."

He is also looking forward to face some of the best bowlers in the world at the IPL.

"Everyone goes to this tournament (IPL) because it's probably going to be the most competitive. And also looking forward to getting over there and challenging myself against some of the best bowlers in the world."

Aware that IPL conditions will be vastly different from the fast, bouncy pitches of Australia, Connolly said adapting to spin would be a big challenge.

"Yeah, it's very different to Australia. We've obviously got some fast, bouncy wickets. But that challenge of playing spin is a challenge that is tough for everyone."

"So, it's just about picking the brains of people that have done it for a long period of time and understanding how they go about it, I guess, add their method into my game and see how I can sort of play in those spinning conditions.