April 25, 2021 16:25 IST

Game 20 in IPL 2021 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Delhi Capitals at Chennai (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan of the Delhi Capitals plays a shot during the game against the Mumbai Indians in Chennai, April 20, 2021. Photograph: Photo by Vipin Pawar/Sportzpics for IPL

Delhi have won 3 of the 4 games played.

Sunrisers has won only a single game of the four the team has played.

Will Rishabh Pant's DC triumph over David Warner's SRH?

Time to vote!