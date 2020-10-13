News
IPL Poll: SRH vs CSK: Who will win?

By Rediff Cricket
October 13, 2020 10:24 IST
Game 29 of IPL 2020 will see the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (the game begins at 7.30 pm IST).

David Warner captain of Mumbai Indians celebrate the win during match 11 between the Delhi Capitals and the Mumbai Indiansheld

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner during the game against the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, October 11, 2020. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI/BCCI/IPL
 

IPL 2020 passed the half way mark on Monday, October 12, and it's time for the teams at the bottom of the points table to pull up their socks.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are fifth with three wins out of seven games played.

The Chennai Super Kings are in an unthinkable seventh place with just two wins out of seven matches played.

Time to vote, guys!

Rediff Cricket
