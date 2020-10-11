IPL PHOTOS: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Source:

October 11, 2020 18:10 IST

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between SunRisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey celebrates on scoring his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Manish Pandey struck an impressive half-century on a difficult batting track but Rajasthan Royals restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 158 for 4 in an IPL game in Dubai on Sunday.

With the pitches getting slower by the day and stroke-making becoming increasingly difficult, Pandey struggled initially but finished with two fours and three sixes in his 54 off 44 balls.

IMAGE: David Warner gives the ball a whack during his innings of 48. Photograph: BCCI

He struck a partnership of 73 off 10 overs for the second wicket with skipper David Warner (48 off 38 balls), who also looked scratchy and struggled for timing.

Kane Williamson (22 not out off 12 balls) showed his class briefly at the end – his innings included a one-handed straight six off Royals' best bowler Jofra Archer (1/25 in 4 overs) and ended with another off the last delivery of the penultimate over.

IMAGE: Sanju Samson takes a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss Jonny Bairstow Photograph: BCCI

The young Priyam Garg (15 off 8 balls) also made a valuable little contribution in the final few overs of the innings.

It was one of the better days for Jaydev Unadkat (1/31 in 4 overs) as his variation of slower deliveries caused some trouble for the batsmen with only 26 runs coming off the Powerplay.

In all, Rajasthan bowlers managed 42 dot balls in the innings.

Jonny Bairstow (16 off 19 balls) and Warner failed to get the ball off square and the harder they hit, the lesser distance it traversed.

Finally, Bairstow broke the shackles with a six off Kartik Tyagi but off the very next delivery, he was taken brilliantly in the deep by Sanju Samson.

IMAGE: Rajashan Royals captain Steven Smith and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner greet each other at the toss ahead of their match. Photograph: BCCI

Pandey and Warner then steadied the ship hitting the occasional sixes. Pandey's straight six off Shreyas Gopal's tossed up delivery was a magnificent shot.

In fact, the Sunrisers batsmen found it easier to hit sixes -- nine of them in all than the fours (only six) during their innings.