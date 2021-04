April 27, 2021 16:24 IST

Game 22 in IPL 2021 will see the Delhi Capitals take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Ahmedabad.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant celebrates after clinching victory over SunRisers Hyderabad via the Super Over in Chennai, on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals has won 4 of the 5 games the team has played.

RCB also has won 4 of the 5 games the team played.

So, who will win today? DC or RCB?

Time to vote!