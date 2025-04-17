IPL PIX: SRH fold up for 162 on tricky Mumbai pitch

IMAGES from the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad played in Mumbai on Thursday

IMAGE: Will Jacks of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Travis Head during their IPL match in Mumbai on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) found late momentum with the bat to fight their way through and post 162 for 5 against Mumbai Indians on a tricky pitch in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match in Mumbai on Thursday.

With the surface at the Wankhede Stadium providing grip and turn for the spinners and slower deliveries giving dividends to the pace bowlers, SRH batters struggled to adapt to the wicket for most part of the innings.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrate after Hardik Pandya dismissed Abhishek Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

But a big finish -- 57 runs coming off the last five overs -- gave SRH some much-needed impetus towards the end.

MI bowlers were spot-on in formulating their plans and near-perfect in their execution with Jasprit Bumrah delivering a measly 4-0-21-1, Trent Boult nailing his yorkers again to return 4-0-29-1 and Will Jacks producing an impressive 3-0-14-2.

SRH struggle was evident from the start even as Abhishek Sharma stroked his way to 40 off 28 balls with seven boundaries.

IMAGE: Ishan Kishan is stumped by MI wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton off the bowling of Will Jacks. Photograph: BCCI

It all started with an eventful first over when the two SRH openers got a reprieve each off Deepak Chahar.

Abhishek went down the wicket, swinging his bat on the first delivery. The ball shaped away slightly to take the edge but Jacks failed to get hold of it.

On the fourth delivery, Travis Head played one straight to Karn Sharma at midwicket where he failed to pluck a low catch as the ball fell just short of him.

Abhishek looked to be hitting his strides when he smacked three fours off Chahar in the fifth over but there was just no momentum gained.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

If Karn had failed to judge the catch early on, substitute fielder Raj Angad Bawa did not when Abhishek hit one off Hardik Pandya in the eighth over towards sweeper cover.

Bawa timed his dive to grab the ball for the first breakthrough and by the time Abhishek was dismissed, it was evident that SRH would have to scrape their way through to a competitive total on this wicket.

Jacks then snaffled the key wicket of Ishan Kishan by getting the former MI player stumped for a mere two.

IMAGE: Heinrich Klaasen is bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: BCCI

At the other end, Head was unable to open up even as he tried his best to cut loose. Despite having caught off a no-ball with Pandya overstepping in the 10th over, Head failed to capitalise as he fell for an ordinary 29-ball 28.

Such was the impact of MI's control that the first six of the game came as late as in the 18th over -- the best one of SRH's innings — when Heinrich Klaasen (37 off 28 balls, 3x4s, 2x6s) took 21 runs to spoil Chahar's figures (4-0-47-0).

In the final over, Aniket Verma hit a couple of sixes and Pat Cummins smacked one to take vital 22 runs off Pandya.