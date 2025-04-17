HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Why Sanju Samson Walked Off in Pain

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
April 17, 2025 17:07 IST

IMAGE: A fresh cloud over Sanju Samson’s fitness in IPL 2025. Photograph: BCCI

In a high-voltage clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson provided an early spark with a blistering 31 off just 19 balls (3 sixes, 2 fours) before an unfortunate injury forced him to retire hurt — casting a fresh cloud over his fitness in IPL 2025.

 

Samson, who had already battled through the first few matches of the season as an Impact Sub due to a fractured finger, appeared to be regaining full rhythm with the bat. However, his promising knock against Delhi Capitals was cut short in the sixth over when he experienced discomfort in his ribs while facing DC’s Vipraj Nigam.

He walked off clutching his side, unable to return for the rest of the innings — a crucial absence as the Royals fell short in a dramatic finish that led to the season's first Super Over, eventually won by Delhi.

Speaking after the match, Samson gave an update on his condition: “It feels alright now. I just wasn’t ready to come back and bat. We’ll assess it again tomorrow and take a call.”

His injury will be a concern for the Royals' camp, especially as the team enters a critical phase of the tournament. Having already managed a fractured finger earlier in the season, Samson’s fitness continues to be under the scanner.

