IPL PHOTOS: Bangalore vs Rajasthan

May 01, 2019 00:22 IST

Images from Tuesday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals, in Bangalore.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals's Shreyas Gopal celebrates after dismissing Royal Challengers Bangalore's Marcus Stoinis and completing a hat-trick in Tuesday's IPL match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal took a memorable hat-trick, helping Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 62 for 7 in a rain-shortened five-overs-a-side shoot-out in the Indian Premier League match, in Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

Royals won the toss and opted to field, but rain returned to delay the start of the game by three hours and 30 minutes.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone takes the catch to dismiss Virat Kohli and give Shreyas Gopal the first wicket in his hat-trick feat. Photograph: BCCI

The game finally began after the long delay, courtesy a commendable effort by the ground staff which readied the turf following multiple spells of heavy rain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli (25 off 7) was on fire from ball one, depositing pacer Varun Aaron for a straight six. The loyal fans of the hosts, who stayed back for hours in the hope of a game, got their money's worth as Kohli smashed Aaron for another six before AB de Villiers (10 off 4) got into the act and the first over went for 23 runs.

IMAGE: Oshane Thomas appeals for the wicket of Pawan Negi. Photograph: BCCI

However, Gopal brought Royals right back into the game in the next over by removing Kohli and de Villiers off successive deliveries before sending back Marcus Stoinis for a memorable hat-trick.

With the batsmen that followed going for big hits from the word go, RCB did manage to cross the 50-run mark.

Royals pacer Oshane Thomas too made instant impact by taking two wickets in one over.