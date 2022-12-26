IPL: Most Expensive Uncapped Players

405 players went under the hammer at the Indian Premier League's mini action in Kochi with a total of 87 slots spread across 10 franchises out of which 30 were slotted for overseas players.

While some cash-rich franchises -- notably SunRisers Hyderabad -- splurged to earn the services of the biggest names on the cricketing map, uncapped Indian talents were also under the spotlight for hefty contracts.

The top uncapped Indian signings of the IPL 2023 Auction:

Shivam Mavi

Base price: Rs 40 lakh. Bought for Rs 6 crore by Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra likely spotted Shivam Mavi's potential despite his poor IPL 2022 season with the Kolkata Knight Riders. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The young pacer made his IPL debut in 2018 when he was only 19 years old.

Despite his inexperience, Kolkata Knight Riders paid Rs 3 crore (Rs 30 million) for his services as the bowler from Uttar Pradesh played a crucial role in the Indian team's triumph in the 2018 ICC U-19 World Cup.

KKR retained him ahead of the IPL 2021 auction; Mavi picked 11 wickets in nine games that season.

That performance helped him secure a lucrative Rs 7.20 crore (Rs 72 million) with KKR at the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru in February, but Mavi could scalp only five wickets in six matches.

He has now been picked by IPL 2022 Champions Gujarat Titans for Rs 6 crore (Rs 60 million). Will he play a crucial role at GT under Coach Ashish Nehra's watchful eye?

Mukesh Kumar

Base price: Rs 20 lakh. Bought for Rs 5.5 crore by Delhi Capitals

IMAGE: Despite not ever playing the IPL, Mukesh Kumar was picked for India's tour of Bangladesh though he did not play a game. Photograph: PTI

Delhi Capitals signed the Bengal pacer who had entered the auction at a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Chennai Super Kings opened the bidding and was joined by DC. Mukesh's price quickly shot past Rs 1 crore as Punjab Kings joined the race. CSK dropped out, but DC persisted and eventually signed Mukesh.

Vivrant Sharma

Base price: Rs 20 lakh. Bought for Rs 2.6 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: Vivrant Sharma, who plays his cricket for Jammu and Kashmir, was reportedly recommended to SunRisers Hyderabad talent scouts by his J&K team-mates Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, who both play for SRH. Photograph: Twitter

Opener Vivrant was one of J&K's leading players during its Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign.

The attacking left-hander scored two 50s and then a brilliant unbeaten 154 against Uttarakhand.

The 23 year old also scored two fifties in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and racked up 128 runs at a commendable strike rate of 145.45.

Mayank Dagar

Base price: Rs 20 lakh. Bought for Rs 1.8 crore by Sunrisers Hyderabad

IMAGE: SRH were unrelenting in their pursuit of Mayank Dagar. Photograph: Mayank Dagar/Instagram

Nearly four years after his first and only season in the IPL with the Punjab Kings, Mayank has returned to the league with a Rs 1.8 crore (Rs 18 million) signing by the SunRisers Hyderabad.

A handy lower-order bat and wicket-taking left-arm spinner, SRH picked him keeping in mind his abilities.

K S Bharat

Base price: Rs 20 lakh. Bought for Rs 1.2 crore by Gujarat Titans

IMAGE: K S Bharat became the first wicket-keeper batter to smash a triple century in the Ranji Trophy in 2015 Photograph: BCCI

Andhra Pradesh's wicket-keeper-batter has been part of the Indian Test team on and off since 2019. His wicket-keeping prowess found applause when he stepped in as a substitute for India in a Test against New Zealand in late 2021.

Considered a fluent red-ball player, Bharat made headlines in 2015 when he became the first wicket-keeper batter to smash a triple century in the Ranji Trophy.

Earlier, he has been part of the Delhi Daredevils (2015), Royal Challengers Bangalore (2021) and Delhi Capitals (2022).

At the Gujarat Titans, the 29 year old will join GT wicket-keepers Wriddhiman Saha and Matthew Wade.