'I Look Forward To Playing For KKR'

IMAGE: Narayan Jagadeesan, who holds the world record for the highest List A score (277). Photograph: BCCI

Narayan Jagadeesan has had a dream 2022.

In the Vijay Hazare one day tournament the Tamil Nadu batter scored four centuries and topped it with a double century just 23 runs short of a triple century. He now holds the world record for the highest List A score (277).

On Friday, December 23, weeks after he was released by Chennai Super Kings, he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 90 lakhs (Rs 9 million) and will likely keep wicket for KKR in IPL 2023.

When Rediff.com caught up with him, Jagadeesan told A Ganesh Nadar, "When you go through a lean patch, you learn from it and come out stronger."./p>

Tell us about your world record knock of 277 for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare tournament.

What is the key to scoring a double century in a 50 overs cricket match?

I play ball to ball cricket. I play every ball on its merit. I am not thinking about the score at all.

You keep wickets for 50 overs and also open the batting. Doesn't it get hectic at times? How much have you worked on your fitness?

I have been keeping wickets from a very young age. I enjoy keeping wickets and so I don't feel tired.

I also enjoy batting and don't feel tired as I have been doing both for a very long time.

A lot of players, who usually would have played for India A, have got a chance for the Indian team in the last couple of years.

You must also be eyeing the Indian ODI team after your magical showing with the bat, including five centuries in a row.

I am definitely focusing on my game. What has to happen will happen. I can control my game. So I concentrate on that.

I have no control over selection and so I don't think about that.

IMAGE: Narayan Jagadeesan's recent records. Photograph: BCCI

Your superb showing with the bat will also boost your chances in the IPL auction. How excited are you? (The first part of this interview was conducted before the auction.)

It is not in my control and so I don't bother about it. We don't know which team is looking for what kind of player. I am focusing on the Ranji Trophy.

Would you say that this will also pave the way for you to get more chances in the IPL next year?

You haven't played too many in the IPL in the last three years, playing a total of seven games.

After I get picked, the team combination is decided by a professional team. I am a professional. I will play to the best of my ability.

IMAGE: Narayan Jagadeesan in action for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

CSK released you earlier this year. Are you keen to rejoin them?

The question should be directed to CSK. I am not looking forward to it. I am working on my game and trying to improve on it.

Interestingly, you switched to non-veg to improve your fitness. How did your parents react when they heard of it?

It actually made no difference to my fitness.

Have you spoken to M S Dhoni during the IPL? What has his advice been?

He gave me lots of advice when I was in CSK. I used to go to him with my doubts, he has always been there.

He would give me technical tips about wicket-keeping and batting. He also explained technical aspects of the game.

You have been playing cricket since you were eight years old. Who were your idols?

I cannot name one. They kept changing over the years.

In the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament you scored 118 runs in 6 innings and then you scored five centuries in a row in the Vijay Hazare ODI tournament.

How did this change happen? What did you do?

I played the same game. In the T20 tournament it was a difficult wicket. It was a low scoring tournament.

There was, of course, a mental shift, I had a more positive attitude in the ODI.

How many hours do you practice? What is your daily routine like?

It depends on the time we have. I practice my wicket-keeping and then batting. After that I go to the gym.

If I am done with all this, I try and get good sleep which is very important.

IMAGE: A thrilled Narayan Jagadeesan after scoring another century. Photograph: BCCI

What were the difficulties you faced to get where you are today?

Obviously, there were low patches in my career. Some tournaments I have not scored. Sometimes I have been in a team, but not selected to play.

These times make you learn more and you come back stronger.

How does it feel to be valued at Rs 90 lakh (after he was picked by KKR)?

More than the money, I am happy to be a part of the team that has selected me. I am looking forward to play for KKR.

