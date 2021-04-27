News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR looking to offer hope in difficult Covid time

KKR looking to offer hope in difficult Covid time

April 27, 2021 22:15 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people "something to look forward to in these difficult times".

 

A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact is being felt in the bio-bubble of the IPL.

"I know that people are out there struggling with what is going on at the moment in terms of the pandemic and the situation not just here in India but also abroad," McCullum told KKR website, a day after they beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to snap their four-match losing streak.

"We are going to do our best to try and play a brand of cricket and a style of cricket that gives those people back home something to look forward to, even if it is just for a three to four-hour period.

"We are in a privileged position, and we can give a little bit of hope even in these difficult times," he added.

Echoing McCullum's sentiments, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said: "From the entire KK family, all I want to say is, you know what you need to do. Please be safe.

"We will hope that during our games through the end of May, we will be in a position to at least entertain you a bit so that there can be a smile on your faces."

On the rising concern over the safety protocols of the bio-secure bubble, Mysore said: "The protocol and the safety features that have been built into the bio-secure bubble are unprecedented and I think it couldn't have been any better. Everyone is being properly taken care of."

On Monday, KKR star player Pat Cummins contributed US $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund for India's fight against COVID-19.

