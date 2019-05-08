IPL PHOTOS: Hyderabad vs Delhi

May 08, 2019 21:57 IST

Images from Wednesday’s IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Visakhapatnam.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Martil Guptill gave Sunrisers Hyderabad a solid start and went on to score 36 runs, including 4 sixes and 1 four, off 19 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals’s bowlers did well to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs and restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a par score of 162 for 8 on a good batting surface in the IPL Eliminator, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.

Keemo Paul (3 for 32 in 4 overs) was ably supported by Amit Mishra (1 for 16 in 4), Ishant Sharma (2 for 34 in 4) and Axar Patel (0 for 30 in 4), the quartet bowling 40 dot balls between them.

Ishant got rid of Wriddhiman Saha (8), who offered a simple catch to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off, after Martin Guptill gave the Sunrisers a blazing start.

IMAGE: Martil Keemo Paul takes the catch to dismiss Martin Guptill. Photograph: BCCI

Guptill (36 off 19 balls) hit three sixes, including two off compatriot, Trent Boult, to set the pace in the Powerplay overs which yielded 54 runs.

But credit to Delhi bowlers, as the next 14 overs produced only 108 runs.

Guptill’s early aggression allowed the normally flamboyant Manish Pandey (30, 36 balls) to play around before the spinners came in operation.

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer watches anxiously as Sherfane Rutherford takes a low catch to dismiss Manish Pandey. Photograph: BCCI

Axar and Mishra choked the run-flow, and Guptill was accounted for trying to slog sweep leg-spinner Mishra. His innings had four sixes apart from a boundary.

Sunrisers suddenly lost momentum in those middle overs as Pandey and Kane Williamson (27 off 26 balls) added only 34 runs in seven overs before he Karnataka batsman was dismissed by a slower delivery from Keemo Paul.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson is bowled by Ishant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

When Pandey was out to a superb catch by Sherfane Rutherford at the long-on boundary, the Sunrisers were reduced to 90 for 3.

Ishant, in his second spell, bowled the perfect in-swinging yorker to send back Williamson.

Vijay Shankar (25 off 11 balls) and Mohammed Nabi (20 off 13 balls) added 36 runs in 2.4 overs to boost the total despite Paul keeping things tight in the end.