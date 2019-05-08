IPL PHOTOS: Hyderabad vs Delhi

Images from Wednesday’s IPL Eliminator between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals, in Visakhapatnam.
Delhi Capitals’s bowlers did well to stem the flow of runs in the middle overs and restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to a par score of 162 for 8 on a good batting surface in the IPL Eliminator, in Visakhapatnam, on Wednesday.
Keemo Paul (3 for 32 in 4 overs) was ably supported by Amit Mishra (1 for 16 in 4), Ishant Sharma (2 for 34 in 4) and Axar Patel (0 for 30 in 4), the quartet bowling 40 dot balls between them.
Ishant got rid of Wriddhiman Saha (8), who offered a simple catch to Shreyas Iyer at mid-off, after Martin Guptill gave the Sunrisers a blazing start.
Guptill (36 off 19 balls) hit three sixes, including two off compatriot, Trent Boult, to set the pace in the Powerplay overs which yielded 54 runs.
But credit to Delhi bowlers, as the next 14 overs produced only 108 runs.
Guptill’s early aggression allowed the normally flamboyant Manish Pandey (30, 36 balls) to play around before the spinners came in operation.
Axar and Mishra choked the run-flow, and Guptill was accounted for trying to slog sweep leg-spinner Mishra. His innings had four sixes apart from a boundary.
Sunrisers suddenly lost momentum in those middle overs as Pandey and Kane Williamson (27 off 26 balls) added only 34 runs in seven overs before he Karnataka batsman was dismissed by a slower delivery from Keemo Paul.
When Pandey was out to a superb catch by Sherfane Rutherford at the long-on boundary, the Sunrisers were reduced to 90 for 3.
Ishant, in his second spell, bowled the perfect in-swinging yorker to send back Williamson.
Vijay Shankar (25 off 11 balls) and Mohammed Nabi (20 off 13 balls) added 36 runs in 2.4 overs to boost the total despite Paul keeping things tight in the end.
