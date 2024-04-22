News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL clampdown! Captains fined heavily for on-field misconduct

IPL clampdown! Captains fined heavily for on-field misconduct

Source: PTI
April 22, 2024 11:41 IST
Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran fined for IPL Code of Conduct breaches

Sam Curran

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf Du Plessis has copped a Rs 12 lakh fine, while Punjab Kings captain has been penalised 50 per cent of his match fees for their respective offences, the IPL announced on Monday.

Du Plessis was fined for maintaining a slow over rate during RCB's thrilling one-run loss, their seventh of the ongoing season, to Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

"Mr Faf du Plessis, Captain, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match 36 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on April 21, 2024," an IPL statement read.

 

It was RCB's first over-rate offence of the season.

Curran, on the other hand, was fined half of his match fees for a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct which refers to "showing dissent at an umpire's decision" during PBKS' three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans in Mullanpur on Sunday.

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee's sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," an IPL media release stated.

The loss against GT was Punjab's fourth on the trot, they are now languishing on the ninth place in the points table. 

Source: PTI
