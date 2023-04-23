News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cellar teams DC, SRH in fight to climb the ladder

Cellar teams DC, SRH in fight to climb the ladder

Source: PTI
April 23, 2023 14:44 IST
Delhi Capitals are at the bottom of the 10-team league with 2 points from 6 matches

SunRisers Hyderabad are 9th with 4 points from 6 matches.

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner, second in the leading scorers’ list with 285 runs, will have to come up with another solid knock when Delhi Capitals take on SunRisers Hyderabad in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Their first victory secured, Delhi Capitals will expect more from their batters when they take on a stuttering SunRisers Hyderabad, who are eager to return to winning ways, when the two teams clash in the IPL match in Hyderabad on Monday.

The Capitals are going through a tough season. They are struggling in all departments and have lost five games on the trot.

 

However, David Warner and his troops did eke out their maiden victory when they scrapped their way to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday.

The bowling unit got its act together and put up a stellar display to restrict KKR to 127 but the Delhi batters, barring skipper Warner and deputy Axar Patel, failed again as the hosts huffed and puffed to the finish line.

Much was expected of Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh, but the two have thus far been huge let-downs this season.

Scores of 12, 7, 0, 15, 0 and 13 in six outings highlight Shaw's inability to tackle pace and spin, and a quick-fix is unlikely.

Australian all-rounder Marsh has also had a woeful run with the bat, that includes two ducks in the four games and a high score of four. He hasn't fared well with the ball either, and it is to be seen if the management persists with him or the likes of Rovman Powell and Rilee Rossouw are given another chance.

With the young Indian batters struggling, the onus is also on Manish Pandey, a seasoned campaigner, to bat more responsibly in the middle so that Axar has the freedom to play the big shots towards the end.

While the Capitals have a lot of work to do, there are a few positives they can build upon.

Playing his first game of the season, veteran Ishant Sharma bowled a brilliant spell, turning back time. He bowled with accuracy and produced inward movement to fashion the team's first win.

Ishant was complemented well by the rest of the Delhi bowlers, who were underwhelming so far.

Under the scanner for his below-par strike rate, skipper Warner also looked at his fluent best against KKR. He will hope to continue in similar vein against his former team, come Monday.

SunRisers Hyderabad slumped to back-to-back defeats after it seemed their campaign had taken off. They currently occupy the penultimate spot on the table with four points from six games.

The Orange Army has looked good on paper but their batting has failed them. Their batters have neither been able to chase nor put up a good total in the previous two games they lost.

With plenty of match-winners in the side, they would hope to get their campaign back on track.

Squads (from):

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Hakim Khan, Abhishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahaman, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Phil Salt, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vicky Ostwal, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Yash Dhull.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (captain), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein, Anmolpreet Singh.

Match starts: 7:30pm IST.

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

