News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

IPL auction to be held on February 18 in Chennai

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 27, 2021 15:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL player auction

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI/IPL

The IPL players' auction ahead of the 2021 edition will be held in Chennai on February 18, the league organisers announced on Wednesday.

The announcement was made via IPL's Twitter handle.

"IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February," read part of the post.

 

The 'mini auction' will take place following the first two Tests between India and England in Chennai. The series begins on February 5 while the second Test will be played from February 13 to 17.

The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India even though the Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.

The other notable names to be released were Chris Morris, Harbhajan Singh and Aaron Finch. A total of 139 players were retained by the franchises and 57 players were released.

Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest purse (Rs 53.20 crore), followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 35.90 crore) and Rajasthan Royals (Rs 34.85 crore).

With Rs 10.75 crore each, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have the lowest purse going into the auction. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Who will command the highest price at IPL Auction?
Who will command the highest price at IPL Auction?
What did Dhoni tell Pant?
What did Dhoni tell Pant?
'India will be a difficult team to beat'
'India will be a difficult team to beat'
Cops detain 200 over farmers' tractor rally violence
Cops detain 200 over farmers' tractor rally violence
Pegatron to assemble Apple iPhones in Tamil Nadu
Pegatron to assemble Apple iPhones in Tamil Nadu
World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying
World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to No 1 Tai Tzu-Ying
SC stays order on groping without skin to skin contact
SC stays order on groping without skin to skin contact

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

TOP 10 buys at IPL 2020 Auction

TOP 10 buys at IPL 2020 Auction

'Important to prepare well for IPL auction'

'Important to prepare well for IPL auction'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use