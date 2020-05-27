News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL would be a great fit if T20 World Cup is delayed: Cummins

IPL would be a great fit if T20 World Cup is delayed: Cummins

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 27, 2020 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'There's a lot of reasons why I would want it to go ahead but the main one is it's a great tournament.'

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Australia fast bowler Pat Cummins trains while in isolation at his property in Southern Highlands, Australia, on April 13, 2020. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia's premier pace bowler Pat Cummins on Wednesday said that the Indian Premier League would be a "great fit" for the October window if the T20 World Cup is postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

There is speculation that the 13th IPL, which was suspended indefinitely due to the global health crisis, might be conducted in October-November if the T20 World Cup in Australia is postponed.

"If that opens up a window I think the IPL would be a great fit," Cummins, who was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 15.5 crore ($2.18 million), told reporters in in Sydney.

"You have millions and millions of people watching that tournament around the world... potentially even more after a long break off cricket. There's a lot of reasons why I would want it to go ahead but the main one is it's a great tournament."

A decision on the T20 World Cup will be taken when the International Cricket Council's all-powerful board holds a tele-conference on Thursday.

Former Australian skippers Allan Border and Ian Chappell are not too happy with the prospect of IPL happening in place of the T20 World Cup.

Border said IPL is just a money grab and shouldn't take precedence over the T20 World Cup, while Chappell believes that the well-paid Australian players have an obligation to give priority to the domestic competitions and should snub the IPL.

Confined to the four walls for over two months, Cummins said he is eagerly looking forward to return to play.

"I'm just about ready to get back into it and ready for that next tour," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

ICC meeting: T20 WC moved to 2022, IPL in Oct-Nov?

ICC meeting: T20 WC moved to 2022, IPL in Oct-Nov?

Throwback: Shastri's dream run at 1985 World C'ship

Throwback: Shastri's dream run at 1985 World C'ship

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use