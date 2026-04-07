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Home  » Cricket » IPL 2026: When KING Met the PRINCE OF BENGAL at Eden Gardens

IPL 2026: When KING Met the PRINCE OF BENGAL at Eden Gardens

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 10:26 IST

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A heartwarming reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly at Eden Gardens during an IPL match has captured the hearts of cricket fans worldwide.

Sourav Ganguly with SRK

IMAGE: Shah Rukh Khan meets Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: KKR/Instagram

Key Points

  • Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly shared a heartwarming reunion at Eden Gardens during an IPL match.
  • The Kolkata Knight Riders shared a clip of the iconic meeting on social media.
  • Sourav Ganguly, now president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, appeared delighted by the interaction.
  • The IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain.

A heartwarming reunion between Shah Rukh Khan and Sourav Ganguly stole the show at Eden Gardens during the IPL 2026 clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings on Monday.

SRK shared a warm hug and a friendly chat with Ganguly on the field during a rain delay.

 

KKR shared a clip of the iconic meeting on social media with the caption, ‘When the KING met the PRINCE OF BENGAL.’

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

Ganguly, who is now president of the Cricket Association of Bengal, seemed delighted, and fans were quick to celebrate the joyful interaction.

Match Outcome

The match itself, however, was washed out after just 3.4 overs due to rain, with both teams sharing a point each. Punjab Kings moved to the top of the points table with five points, while KKR got their season off to a start.

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