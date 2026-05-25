IPL 2026 Heads Into Explosive Playoffs

IPL 2026 has reached its decisive knockout stage, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals battling for the title.

IMAGE: With four former champions remaining in the playoffs, IPL 2026 is guaranteed to crown a past title winner. Photograph: KKR/X

Key Points RCB finished top of the table on superior net run-rate ahead of GT and SRH, with all three teams ending on 18 points.

RR clinched the final playoff spot on the last day of the league stage after a crucial victory over Mumbai Indians.

The playoffs will begin with RCB facing GT in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday while SRH take on RR in the Eliminator on Wednesday.

The league stage is over, the contenders have emerged, and the IPL 2026 title race has entered its most thrilling phase.

After 70 matches packed with collapses, comebacks and last-over drama, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals have survived the grind to storm into the playoffs.

With three former champions and holders RCB in the final four, IPL 2026 is guaranteed to crown an established powerhouse.

Unlike last season, when RCB finally ended their title drought with a historic maiden triumph over Punjab Kings, this year's playoffs will be a battle among proven heavyweights.

RCB, GT and SRH finished with 18 points from 14 matches, each registering nine wins and five defeats.

RCB claimed the top spot on the basis of a superior net run-rate of +0.783, ahead of the GT (+0.695) and SRH (+0.524).

The Royals clinched the fourth and final playoff berth with 16 points after a dramatic final-day victory over Mumbai Indians.

Table-toppers RCB will face GT in Qualifier 1 at Dharamsala on May 26 while SRH meet RR in the Eliminator at Mullanpur on May 27.

The losers of Qualifier 1 will take on the winners of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on May 29, before the grand finale at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31.

The season also delivered its share of thrilling turnarounds and heartbreaks. Lucknow Super Giants finished bottom with just four wins in 14 matches, while five-time champions Mumbai Indians narrowly avoided the wooden spoon on net run-rate.

Punjab Kings suffered the most dramatic collapse of the season, crashing out after losing six straight matches following a dream start of six consecutive wins.

A look at the journeys of the four playoff-bound teams:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Defending Champions March On

IMAGE: Asserting their supremacy, defending champions RCB topped the table with 18 points from 14 games. Photograph: BCCI

• Top run-getter: Virat Kohli (557 runs)

• Top wicket-taker: Bhuvneshwar Kumar (24 wickets)

The defending champions entered IPL 2026 carrying the weight of expectations -- and largely lived up to them. RCB began with a commanding win over Sunrisers Hyderabad before victories against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians established early momentum.

Though inconsistent patches threatened to derail their campaign, RCB repeatedly found ways to bounce back. Key wins against GT, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings ensured they stayed firmly in the top-four race throughout the season.

Back-to-back defeats to GT and LSG briefly raised doubts, but the champions responded in style, grinding out crucial victories when it mattered most.

Despite ending the league phase with a heavy defeat to SRH, RCB's superior net run-rate secured them the top position.

Gujarat Titans: Slow Start, Ruthless Finish

IMAGE: The opening pair of Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill has been the driving force behind the Gujarat Titans' dominant campaign. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

• Top run-getter: Sai Sudharsan (638 runs)

• Top wicket-taker: Kagiso Rabada (24 wickets)

GT looked shaky at the start, losing their opening two matches and appearing short on rhythm. But once they settled, they transformed into one of the most dominant sides of the tournament.

A dramatic one-run win over DC became the turning point of their season. From there, Gujarat built relentless momentum, defeating LSG, KKR, CSK, PBKS, RR and SRH in a commanding mid-season surge.

Even a crushing defeat to MI failed to dent their confidence for long. GT's power-packed top-order batting and disciplined bowling made them one of the most balanced teams in the league, and they eventually finished second with 18 points, narrowly missing the top spot on net run-rate.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Peaking at the Right Time

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad finished their league stage campaign with a thumping win over table toppers RCB. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

• Top run-getter: Heinrich Klaasen (606 runs)

• Top wicket-taker: Eshan Malinga (19 wickets)

SRH once again established themselves as the tournament's most explosive batting side. Despite opening the season with a defeat to RCB, the Pat Cummins-led side quickly rediscovered their fearless brand of cricket.

Massive wins over KKR, RR, DC and MI highlighted their ability to overwhelm opponents with raw firepower. A five-match winning streak transformed them from early strugglers into genuine title contenders.

Although GT halted their momentum late in the season, SRH recovered in style, sealing playoff qualification with a win over CSK before crushing table-toppers RCB by 55 runs in their final league match -- a statement victory ahead of the knockouts.

Rajasthan Royals: Last Team In, But Momentum on Their Side

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals, needing to win their last two group stage games, sealed their playoff spot with back-to-back victories. Photograph: BCCI

• Top run-getter: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (583 runs)

• Top wicket-taker: Jofra Archer (21 wickets)

RR may have entered the playoffs later than the others, but few teams have shown greater resilience. RR started the season brilliantly with four consecutive wins, defeating CSK, GT, MI and RCB in a dream opening stretch.

But inconsistency soon crept in. Consecutive defeats to SRH and KKR slowed their momentum, while losses to DC and GT later in the campaign left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Just when the pressure peaked, Rajasthan responded with composure. Crucial victories over DC and LSG revived their campaign before a thrilling 30-run win over MI finally sealed their playoff berth.

With eight wins from 14 matches, Rajasthan finished fourth -- battle-tested, dangerous and carrying momentum into the Eliminator.