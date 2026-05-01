Bhuvneshwar defends Hazlewood, explains RCB tactics in GT loss

Bhuvneshwar Kumar backs Josh Hazlewood after RCB’s loss to Gujarat Titans, explaining tactical calls and insisting it was just an off day in a long IPL season.

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru stay on second spot after their third loss from 9 matches. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

Key Points Royal Challengers Bengaluru were bowled out for 155, suffering defeat to Gujarat Titans.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed criticism, saying nothing major went wrong and credited GT’s batting.

Josh Hazlewood had an expensive outing (0/56), but Bhuvneshwar termed it “just an off day”.

GT’s top order, led by Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, dominated the powerplay.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar defended teammate Josh Hazlewood's expensive spell in the powerplay and explained the team's tactical decision to not utilise spinner Krunal Pandya during their defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday.

RCB endured a difficult outing with the bat as wickets fell at regular intervals despite a steady start from Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. The defending champions were eventually bowled out for 155 in 19.2 overs. In response, GT skipper Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler dominated the powerplay, with Gill particularly attacking Hazlewood early on, scoring 24 runs in his first over.

Bhuvi backs Hazlewood

The Aussie star conceded 49 runs in his three overs during the powerplay and ended with poor figures of 0/56 in four overs.

"I would not say anything went wrong, but I will say it otherwise, that they (GT) batted well and I think it depends on a good day or bad day," Bhuvneshwar said at the post-match press conference.

"He (Hazlewood) had an off day and it happens to anyone when it is a long tournament, 14 league matches, but the way we are bowling in the powerplay, we are happy. I mean, it is just one of the games in a long tournament where somebody had an off day, but we tried our best," the former India pacer added.

Why Krunal didn't bowl...

Inspite of a modest total, an interesting tactical decision from RCB was the decision not to bowl Krunal Pandya at all, instead handing the ball to an out-of-form Romario Shepherd and young spinner Suyash Sharma. While Shepherd bowled a decent spell of 2/30, it was not good enough to prevent GT from taking the game.

Explaining the decision, Bhuvneshwar said: "There was some help for seamers, and we went ahead with Romario. Suyash is not easy to pick and we wanted to get wickets as quickly as possible. We wanted to take our chance, get wickets as quickly as possible. We could not have won the match by defending runs, but by taking wickets. The bowlers who bowled were the best ones to get wickets," he added.

On the controversial catch taken by Jason Holder to get RCB skipper Rajat Patidar, Bhuvneshwar said that they wanted umpires to have a closer look at that.

Bhuvneshwar gets Purple Cap

Holder dived to take the catch but there was no clarity if the ball had touched the ground he dived to complete the catch.

"I was not there, but what I can see that we saw that the ball touched the ground. We wanted an umpire to have a closer look at that," said the veteran pacer.

Bhuvneshwar further revealed that during his batting partnership with impact substitute Venkatesh Iyer, the team's plan was to target a total around 170, considering the early assistance for fast bowlers.

"The conversation was to take the game deep, but Venky got out," he added.

Bhuvneshwar took the Purple Cap from SRH's Ehsan Malinga, with 17 wickets in nine innings, and said individual accolades no longer drive him, with team success being the priority.

"It is good that I have the purple cap. But I want to achieve more for my team. I am not that young anymore that I want the cap. Of course, when you are young, you want to win those awards, and it comes when you do well. But when you want to work towards the team's goal, and you get an individual award or reward, you feel good. But honestly, I am just trying my best, getting confidence from the management," he signed off.

With Thursday's win, GT move up to fifth spot in the table with their fifth win of the season in nine matches. RCB, meanwhile, stay at the second spot, having suffered their third loss in nine matches.