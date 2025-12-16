'Most Expensive Indian Player Will Be...'

IMAGE: Overall, in his IPL career, Ravi Bishnoi has picked up 72 wickets in 77 games at an economy rate of 8.21. Photograph: BCCI

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi could turn out to be the most expensive Indian player at Tuesday's IPL 2026 mini auction, said former batter Cheteshwar Pujara.



Bishnoi, 25, was retained by the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs 11 crore but after managing just nine wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 10.83, he was released by LSG following a four-year stint.



Overall, in his IPL career, Bishnoi has picked up 72 wickets in 77 games at an economy rate of 8.21, having earlier represented Punjab Kings in his first two seasons.



He has also fared well for India in T20Is, taking 61 wickets in 42 matches at an economy rate of 7.35, and last featured against England in February this year.



Pujara believes Bishnoi will be highly sought after in the auction, with all teams on the lookout for a world-class spinner of his calibre.



'They want to pick a lot of spinners, and he's one of the best bowlers in this auction. I think Ravi Bishnoi will be the most expensive Indian player,' Pujara said on Match Centre Live Auction 2026 on JioHotstar.

Aakash Chopra picked Rajasthan's 19-year-old wicket-keeper-batter Kartik Sharma as the player who could bag the highest price among the uncapped players.



'Very few Indian players can bat at No. 5, 6 or 7 and hit big sixes consistently, and Kartik Sharma clearly has that ability,' Chopra said.

'He's not a one-season wonder, he has been hitting continuously and has made a lot of runs in franchise trials. We've seen how teams now value Indian middle-order hitters who can finish games, and Kartik fits that profile perfectly.'

'That's why I believe he could be one of the most expensive uncapped Indians. Keep an eye on him,' Chopra said.

Among the fast bowlers, Irfan Pathan stated that Matheesha Pathirana and Gerald Coetzee could be the hot picks among the fast bowler.



'Look, if you talk about international fast bowlers, I think Matheesha Pathirana will still be a hot pick because of the skill level he brings, even though he's had some fitness issues and an off year,' Pathan said.

'Gerald Coetzee is another interesting name, not just for his bowling, but he can also bat down at No. 8, which adds balance. And then there's Ashok Sharma, whose speed and ability to hit the stumps make him one to watch. These three are the ones I think will be hot picks in the auction.'

Mohammed Kaif predicted star all-rounder Cameron Green to be bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders, who have the highest auction purse at Rs 64.30 crore.



'He'll go to KKR because their plan is to dominate the auction. They released so many players to free up money. With Cameron Green available, I think KKR will go all out, money will dominate their bid, and they need a replacement for (Andre) Russell, so he's the best fit.'