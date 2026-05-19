Ashwin Urges Patience As CSK Enter Post-Dhoni Transition

Ravichandran Ashwin defends Ruturaj Gaikwad, emphasising the need for patience as Chennai Super Kings navigate their transition in the post-MS Dhoni era of IPL leadership.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' Noor Ahmad reacts after a dropped catch, handing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Heinrich Klaasen a reprieve, during their IPL 2026 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India, on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points Ravichandran Ashwin supports Ruturaj Gaikwad, acknowledging the pressure of IPL captaincy and expectations at Chennai Super Kings.

CSK is undergoing a transition phase, requiring patience from fans and stakeholders as they rebuild their leadership core.

Aaron Finch advises against judging Ruturaj Gaikwad's captaincy based on one season, urging focus on rediscovering his batting form.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowling coach Varun Aaron praises pacers Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain for their dedication and eagerness to learn.

Heinrich Klaasen's ability to accelerate scoring and rotate strike has been crucial for Sunrisers Hyderabad this IPL season.

Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has backed Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, stressing that leadership in a high-pressure tournament like the IPL comes with a heavy burden that is often underestimated.

He also noted that CSK are currently undergoing a transition phase following the end of the MS Dhoni captaincy era, with Ruturaj stepping into the role in 2024. He urged patience from all stakeholders -- including fans -- emphasising that building a new leadership core in a successful franchise takes time.

The Impact Of Captaincy On Ruturaj Gaikwad's Batting

"The added responsibility of captaincy seems to have affected Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting. T20 cricket is already demanding, and carrying the burden of leadership alongside expectations from a franchise like CSK can have a significant impact on a player," Ashwin, who had two separate stints with CSK spanning a total of nine years -- first from 2008 to 2015 and later returning in 2025 before announcing his retirement in August -- told JioHotstar.

CSK suffered a five-wicket defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, a result that has left their playoff hopes hanging by a thread. With just one league match remaining, CSK now face an uphill battle and will need other results to fall in their favour to stay in contention for qualification.

CSK's Transition In The Post-Dhoni Era

"Chennai Super Kings are clearly in a transition phase in the post-Dhoni era, and it's important for everyone around the franchise, fans, stakeholders, and the team itself, to recognise that rebuilding takes time.

"The standards and expectations associated with CSK are incredibly high because of their legacy, but this group needs space and patience as they evolve," added Ashwin, who shared a long association with Dhoni during his stay with the joint successful team in the IPL.

Experts Urge Restraint In Judging Gaikwad's Leadership

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting has been seemingly affected by the burden of captaincy. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australia captain Aaron Finch urged restraint in judging Ruturaj's leadership, noting that the demands of captaincy naturally add pressure on any player. He emphasised that the focus, for now, should be on the CSK skipper rediscovering his batting form.

"It's important not to judge a player or a captain based on just one season because T20 cricket can be extremely demanding and unpredictable. From a captaincy perspective, Ruturaj Gaikwad has still led the side well, especially with his decisions and composure on the field.

"At times, form and leadership pressure can overlap, but for him it now comes down to rediscovering his batting rhythm and getting back to scoring consistently. The quality is still there, and sometimes in T20 cricket, phases like these can change very quickly," added Finch.