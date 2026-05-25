IPL 2026: All-Rounder Archer Delivers Royal Masterclass!

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates dismissing Rohit Sharma during the IPL 2026 match in Mumbai on Sunday, May 24, 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Jofra Archer was named player of the match for his match-winning all-round performance against Mumbai Indians.

Archer claimed 3/17 in four overs, including 13 dot balls, to dismantle MI's batting line-up.

Archer's quickfire cameo of 32 from 15 balls was instrumental in taking Royals past the 200-run mark.

Jofra Archer starred with both bat and ball as Rajasthan Royals overpowered Mumbai Indians by 30 runs to advance to the IPL 2026 playoffs in Mumbai on Sunday.



Archer's brilliant cameo -- an entertaining 32 off just 15 balls including three sixes -- rescued Royals after a difficult start to their innings. He then followed it up with a fiery spell with the new ball which dismantled MI's top order.



The qualification will come as a big relief for Rajasthan Royals, who struggled for consistency throughout the league stages. They made a bright start to IPL 2026 with four wins in a row before losing three of their next four games. May didn't start well for Royals, who lost three matches in a row as their playoff hopes took a big hit.



But they recovered in time to edge Lucknow Super Giants in a high-scoring contest followed by a hard-earned victory against MI to seal their place in the last four.



Royals, who finished fourth, will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator Match on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Table toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 match as all of the four teams in the playoffs chase their second IPL title.



Much of the credit for Royals' qualification to the playoffs goes to Archer. No one looked more determined than the England fast bowler, who bowled with a lot of heart to make most of the new ball.



The match was as good as over when MI slipped to 24/3 in the fourth over. Archer made a dream start with the ball, taking just four balls to strike the first blow.

Rohit's Horror Season

Rohit Sharma, after a couple of ugly swipes, was done in by a beauty from the RR fast bowler. The full ball around off-stump moved away enough as Rohit looking to hit it through midwicket only managed the edge to be sent packing for a four-ball duck.



This turned out to be one of Rohit's worst seasons with the bat as he finished with 283 runs in nine games with just two fifties. Rohit, who has played in every IPL season since 2008, has tallied less than 300 runs only three times in the last 18 seasons -- 268 in 2022 and 286 in 2018.



With 19 ducks in his IPL career, Rohit is joint top with Glenn Maxwell in the infamous list.



Archer, who bowled five dot balls in the opening over, then displayed another wonderful piece of magic with the ball as he cleaned up Naman Dhir with a beautiful inswinger.



Archer bowled a wonderful spell of 2/14 in three overs to leave MI tottering on 49/4 in six overs in the Powerplay.

'I thought only Archer could get Hardik'

MI staged a remarkable recovery courtesy of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya's explosive partnership in the middle overs. Once again RR Captain Riyan Parag turned to his most trusted asset to do the damage with the ball.



The move to bring back Archer to bowl his fourth and final over in the 16th over proved to be a masterstroke.



Pandya had smashed his way to 33 from 13 balls to lead MI's superb fightback before Archer doused off their hopes.



Pandya was hurried into the pull shot as he failed to get hold of Archer's bouncer and ended holing out a simple catch to long on.



'I thought only Archer could get Hardik, and that's what he did. I always go with instincts over numbers in real-time decisions,' Parag said of the move after the match.



Archer also revealed that the RR team management led by Coach Kumar Sangakkara had advised him to bowl fast rather than rely on slower deliveries.



'They said no more pace off after the first couple of games. There's more margin for error with pace on. You have to deal with edges from time to time, but it's safer more often,' he said.

Archer's Crucial Cameo

IMAGE: Jofra Archer hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

With the bat too, Archer had made a telling difference.



Archer's surprise promotion to No 7 paid off for Royals as he stroked a quickfire 32 from 15 balls. He hit three sixes and a four which was instrumental in Royals getting past the 200-run mark, after they were struggling on 119/5 in the 13th over at one stage.



Donovan Ferreira's dismissal in the 16th over saw Royals slip to 139/6 before Archer broke free to help the visitors seize back the momentum. He lofted Deepak Chahar for a six over long off, then swung Corbin Bosch over square leg for another maximum in the next over. He slammed Shardul Thakur for a six and four off successive deliveries in the 18th over.

Courtesy of his timely cameo, Royals were able to smash 73 runs from the last five overs to turn around their innings as Mumbai Indians struggled in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for this match.



'I class myself as an all-rounder but folks call me a bowler,' Archer declared after the match.