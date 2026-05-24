How Riyan Parag's Brave Calls Helped Rajasthan Royals Seal Playoffs Spot

Rajasthan Royals secured their IPL playoff berth with strategic decisions and a strong performance from Jofra Archer, defeating Mumbai Indians in a crucial match.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag celebrates winning the match against Mumbai Indians. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Riyan Parag credited brave decisions for Rajasthan Royals' victory against Mumbai Indians.

Jofra Archer's performance with both bat and ball proved instrumental in Royals' 30-run win.

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara praised the bowlers for holding their nerve in crucial moments.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Riyan Parag said he trusts his instincts while making on-field decisions and credited a series of "brave" calls for his team's 30-run win over Mumbai Indians, which sealed their place in the IPL 2026 playoffs, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

RR posted 205 for eight before restricting MI to 175 for nine to clinch the final playoff spot, joining Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last four.

Parag's Captaincy And Archer's Impact

"I've taken a lot of brave calls this season, that's how I like to lead. I thought only Archer could get Hardik, and that's what he did. I always go with instincts over numbers in real-time decisions," Parag said during the post-match presentation.

Parag's tactical moves paid off as Jofra Archer smashed 32 off 15 balls after being promoted up the order and later returned figures of three for 17 with the ball, including wickets of Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya.

"Feels good when things go to plan. We've won but there are a lot of things we need to do better.

"I wanted the set batter to play longer, we needed runs. We can't have two batters go at a run a ball. That's why we sent Jadeja, we wanted a quick 20 from him, which he provided."

I wasn't supposed to play today: Parag

The Assam right-hander said he is not 100 percent fit yet but exuded confidence of playing in the playoffs.

"I was definitely not fit, I wasn't supposed to play today or the next game, will definitely play the next game. Jofra is strong as a rock. Jaddu (Jadeja) is strong, he's a warrior. We should've qualified way earlier. We're picking slack."

'All the bowlers did a brilliant job'

RR Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara credited the bowlers for holding their nerves in pressure moments.

"During the last timeout it was just about sticking to plans and holding your nerve. All the bowlers did a brilliant job," Sangakkara said.

He also explained the decision to promote Archer up the order.

"It's always guesswork, isn't it? It's great when it works. We know what Jofra can do with the bat. Wanted him to go out there and take a bit of risk."

Praising Archer's involvement with the side, Sangakkara said: "He has been like that in every single game. Very invested in the team, helping everyone. Has been the spearhead right from the start."

Sangakkara also lauded young spinner Yash Raj Punja (2/44) for his composure against experienced batters.

"He's tall, has got good revs on the ball, turns his leg-spinner and the googly. This is a good wicket to bat on but the way he bowled to those seasoned batters was outstanding. We don't pick age, we pick ability," he said.

I class myself as an all-rounder but folks call me a bowler: Archer

Fast bowler Archer said sticking to disciplined lines and bowling with pace paid off .

"I don't think this is my best season. Every time I take the ball, I have to hit good areas. Not always rewarded, happy it came on an important day," said Archer, who was named Player of the Match.

The England pacer said the team management had advised him to persist with pace rather than rely on slower deliveries.

"They said no more pace off after the first couple of games. There's more margin for error with pace on. You have to deal with edges from time to time, but it's safer more often," he said.

Archer also revealed he was surprised to be sent in to bat earlier than expected.

"I wasn't expecting to bat so early due to the impact sub. Main coach told me to put pads on, I was surprised at first," he said.

"I class myself as an all-rounder but folks call me a bowler."

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya felt his side conceded 10-15 runs too many.

"I think we gave 10-15 more runs. It was chaseable, we just lost a lot of wickets in the powerplay," Pandya said.

"When I went to bat it felt like it was coming on nicely. It played similarly in both innings. Just had to hold your shape and play good cricketing shots," he added.