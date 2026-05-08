IPL 2026: Aakash Chopra hails Marsh's power show

Aakash Chopra praises Mitchell Marsh's explosive century and power-hitting prowess that led Lucknow Super Giants to a crucial IPL victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

IMAGE: Mitchell Marsh's consistency in his batting position has been a key factor for LSG. Photograph: BCCI

Key Points Aakash Chopra lauded Mitchell Marsh's power-hitting after his match-winning century for Lucknow Super Giants against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Mitchell Marsh's consistency in his batting position has been a key factor for LSG, providing stability at the top of the order.

Chopra highlighted Marsh's ability to dominate pace attacks, particularly his aggressive approach against Josh Hazlewood.

RCB's bowling struggles, especially Josh Hazlewood's performance, have coincided with consecutive defeats, underscoring Marsh's impact.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed the explosive batting of Mitchell Marsh after his match-winning century that helped Lucknow Super Giants defeat defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by nine runs in a high-scoring IPL clash on Thursday night.

Marsh played a dominant knock at the top of the order, smashing 111 off 56 deliveries to power LSG to 209/3, setting up a strong total in the rain-shortened encounter. The right-handed batter was named Player of the Match for his superb innings.

Mitchell Marsh's Consistent Performance

Speaking on JioHotstar, Chopra highlighted Marsh's consistency at the top and his ability to dominate pace attacks with clean hitting.

"Marsh is the only batter in this entire LSG setup who has batted at the same position throughout the tournament. Everybody else has been moved around," JioStar expert Chopra said.

Power-Hitting and Impact on RCB's Bowling

He further praised the Australian star's power-hitting, noting his ability to take on fast bowlers and dominate both sides of the wicket.

"He's got the strength. He's a very different kind of opener. He's tall and has long levers and, therefore, goes downtown. The moment you start hitting fast bowlers over their heads and into the stands, where do you actually bowl to him?" he added.

Chopra also pointed out Marsh's impact against RCB pacer Josh Hazlewood, saying his form has been a key factor in recent matches.

"You can't bowl short to him because he's brilliant square of the wicket, and the way he took down Josh Hazlewood was phenomenal," he said.

RCB's Bowling Woes

He added that RCB's bowling struggles have coincided with consecutive defeats, underlining Marsh's influence on the contest.

"It's twice in two games now that Josh has leaked a lot of runs... RCB have also lost two on the bounce, so there is a correlation because if he goes for runs, then there are problems," Chopra noted.

"Mitchell Marsh batted quite well on this wicket. The wicket was also good; it was a batting track. Mitchell Marsh batted brilliantly in the Powerplay, and that put pressure on us in a way," RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said.