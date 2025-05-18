KKR sign uncapped spinner to replace injured Powell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have drafted in Madhya Pradesh's mystery spinner Shivam Shukla as a replacement for West Indian all-rounder Rovman Powell for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

IMAGE: The 29-year-old Shivam Shukla has featured in eight domestic T20 matches and has picked up eight wickets. Photograph: Kolkata Knight Riders/X

The 29-year-old Shukla, a leg-spinner, has featured in eight T20 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy domestic championship and has picked up eight wickets at an economy of 6.30. His best bowling figures of 4-29 came against Bengal.

His inclusion gives KKR an additional spin option as the defending champions look to end their campaign on a strong note.

Powell, who scored just five runs from two matches this season, is undergoing a procedure for an unspecified injury, the franchise said.

KKR's title defence came to a premature end following a washout in Bengaluru, a game that marked the league's return after a 10-day break.

They have only one fixture left this season, a face-off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi next Sunday.

With playoff hopes dashed, the match against SRH, who have also been eliminated from the race to the playoffs, will be an opportunity for KKR to test their bench strength.

KKR are now placed sixth in the points table with 13 points, having won five games. Two of their matches were washed out.