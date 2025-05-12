HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gujarat Titans Hit The Nets

May 12, 2025 10:32 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: The Titans hit the nets as the buzz about IPL 2025 resuming this week grows. Photograph: Gujarat Titans/X
 

With the fate of IPL 2025 still in the balance, Gujarat Titans aren't wasting time. The table-toppers resumed training on Sunday, signalling their intent to be ready the moment the season restarts.

According to Cricbuzz, the 2022 IPL champions held an extended net session at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The session lasted nearly three-and-a-half hours, running from 5:30 pm to 9 pm.

Several key players were present, including Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj.

'They were to disperse today but with the announcement of a ceasefire and talk of an early resumption happening, they decided to stay on in Ahmedabad,' Gujarat Cricket Association and Titans officials told Cricbuzz.

Mohammed Siraj

Currently sitting atop the points table with 16 points from 11 games -- including eight wins -- the Titans are just one victory away from sealing their berth in the playoffs.

