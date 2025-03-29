Jadeja, Only Player In IPL To...

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja is the only player in IPL history to score 3,000-plus run and take 100 wickets. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings had a terrible outing in the IPL on Friday, March 28, 2025, as they suffered a 50 run thrashing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru -- their first loss to the southern rivals in 17 years.

Despite being on the losing side, CSK's Ravindra Jadeja achieved a few personal milestones after scoring 25 runs off 19 balls against RCB at the M A Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.

The star all-rounder, who has been playing for Chennai since 2012, except for CSK's two year suspension in 2016-2017 when he played for Gujarat Lions, completed 3,000 runs in the IPL.

He is the only player in the IPL with 3,000-plus runs and 100-plus wickets.

The left-hander, known for his economical orthodox bowling and big-hitting abilities in the slog overs, has played 242 IPL games, scoring 3,002 runs, with an average of 27.30. He has accounted for three half-centuries, with his highest score being an unbeaten 62.

The 36-year-old southpaw has hit 218 fours and 108 sixes in his IPL career.

He also reached the milestone of 150 boundaries for CSK when he hit two fours against RCB. Suresh Raina is the leading boundary-hitter for CSK with 494 hits to the fence.

When CSK take on Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Jadeja will eye another record; 100 sixes in T20s on Indian grounds. He is just four hits away from that milestone.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is now the top run-getter for CSK in the IPL. After stroking 30 not out from 16 balls, Dhoni took his tally to 4,699 runs from 236 matches, going past Raina, who had 4,687 runs from 176 matches.