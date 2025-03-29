HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
CSK Vs RCB: The Best Catch/Stumping? Vote!

By HARISH KOTIAN
March 29, 2025

Even though Chennai Super Kings ended up on the losing side, their fans still had moments to cherish.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni thrilled the Chennai crowd with his late hitting, but it was his brilliance behind the stumps that stole the show once again.

The match saw a few dropped catches from both teams, particularly CSK, but there were also some standout efforts on the field.

A look at the best fielding efforts

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni stumps Phil Salt. Photograph: Kind courtesy Screengrab/JioHotstar

Dhoni seems to be getting better with age.

Despite playing cricket after a year, Dhoni is sharp as ever behind the stumps.

The 43 year old produced a moment of magic to dismiss RCB Opener Phil Salt off Noor Ahmad's bowling.

Salt attempted the inside out lofted shot but was beaten by the googly. His back foot was momentarily dragged outside the crease, just enough for Dhoni to pounce.

In an instant, the bails were off, leaving Salt with no chance to recover.

Salt's feet were temporarily dragged outside the crease and Dhoni needed no second invitation as he whipped off the bails in a flash.

It was a crucial strike for CSK as Salt had been in ominous form, smashing 32 off 16 balls.

Phil Salt

 

Phil Salt was the first wicket to fall in RCB's innings. He then played a part in CSK's first wicket, taking a catch to send back opener Rahul Tripathi for five.

Josh Hazlewood extracted some extra bounce with the new ball as Tripathi playing the pull shot miscued a simple catch to Salt at square leg in the second over.

He took another catch at long on, not having to move even an inch, as R Ashwin lofted spinner Liam Livingstone straight to him.

Photographs: BCCI

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
