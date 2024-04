Travis Head sheds light on rampaging SRH's batting philosophy

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad batters have been in rampaging form in the ongoing IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken T20 batting to the next level with sustained range-hitting in the Indian Premier League, and Travis Head said maximising Power Play segment was central to their aggressive approach.

Head, whose 39-ball 100 led SRH to a record-setting 287/3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Monday, underscored that approach with a fifty inside the Power Play.

It was also the second time Head completed a half-century within the first six overs.

“We've definitely got a lot of power through our top and middle-order and I think we've sort of got to tailor the way we want to play around that power that we've got, especially in power play,” said Head in the post-match press conference.

The Australian opener has a perfect ally at the top in an equally belligerent Abhishek Sharma, who blunts slower bowlers upfront while Head goes about destroying the pacers.

“I guess Abhi and I at the top of the order try to maximise that (Power Play) as much as we can. It may be fours, it may be sixes.

“But yeah, we want to try to attack the power play with the two of us and then obviously we've got a lot of power through that middle-order,” Head added.

It wasn't a mere tall claim as a quick check will reveal SRH's power play scores in six matches this season as 65/1, 81/1, 58/1, 78/1, 40/3 and 76/0, and none of the other nine teams have come close to those numbers.

But it was not blind hitting. Head revealed his approach in the initial six overs.

“Depending on the field positions, I try to sum up what the bowlers are trying to do. In the power play, with just two fielders out, I try to think about hitting the ball 360, around the whole ground, as you only have to go over the infield or through the infielders for boundaries.

“I'd worked on a few things over the last couple of days. I did not execute the way I would have liked (in the last two matches). But today, especially in the power play, I was able to strike the ball the way I wanted,” said the left-hander.