MI name Wood as replacement for injured Behrendorff

MI name Wood as replacement for injured Behrendorff

Source: PTI
March 18, 2024 21:53 IST
IMAGE: Luke Wood will don the MI colours in the upcoming IPL season. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Monday named England left-arm fast bowler Luke Wood as injured Australian Jason Behrendorff's replacement for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a statement from the IPL, Wood will join MI for Rs 50 lakh.

 

"Mumbai Indians (MI) name Luke Wood as replacement for the injured Jason Behrendorff for the upcoming TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024," the IPL said in a statement.

Wood has played five T20Is for England, in addition to two ODIs, and has eight T20I wickets against his name.

MI bowlers Dilshan Madushanka and Gerald Coetzee are also facing serious issues ahead of their first game against Gujarat Titans on March 24.

Source: PTI
