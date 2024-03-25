News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Another day another feather in Kohli's hat!

IPL 2024: Another day another feather in Kohli's hat!

Source: ANI
March 25, 2024 23:14 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: BCCI

India's Virat Kohli has surpassed Suresh Raina to become the Indian player with the most catches in the men's T20 format.

 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Kohli set the record during their match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Bengaluru on Monday.

The 35-year-old caught out PBKS batters Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan to complete a record 174 catches in the T20 format.

Virat takes a catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, his 174th catch in T20 cricket 

IMAGE: Virat takes a catch to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan, his 174th catch in T20 cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Former India and Chennai Super Kings cricketer Raina has 172 catches to his name.

India skipper Rohit Sharma is in the third spot with 167 catches in his kitty.

Manish Pandey and Suryakumar Yadav are in the fourth and fifth spots with 146 and 136 catches respectively.

The cricketer with most catches in T20 cricket is former West Indies cricketer Kieron Pollard with 362 catches to his name.

South African batter David Miller is in the second spot with 290 catches and former Windies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is in the third spot with 271 catches in the T20 format.

Source: ANI
