News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals have to improve with bat and ball: Warner

Delhi Capitals have to improve with bat and ball: Warner

Source: PTI
April 23, 2024 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE:Having lost five out of their eight matches, Delhi Capitals will be desperate for a turnaround in their remaining games in IPL 2024. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner has no qualms in admitting that the team is left with no option but to win all their remaining matches to stay in the reckoning for a play-off berth in IPL 2024.

Having lost five out of their eight matches, DC will be desperate to turn things around when they take on Gujarat Titans in Delhi on Wednesday.

 

"We're not where we want to be for the team's sake. We'd like to win a few more games. But we've got to win the next remainder to obviously compete in the finals.

"So for us, it's about doing as best as we can. Hopefully, we can play each game like we did against Gujarat," Warner said.

"We've got a little bit of improving to do, both with bat and the ball. If we can minimise the totals, it would be great. And then if we bat first, try and put a big total on the board and defend it."

Warner further highlighted that DC have a dangerous bowling attack which bowled out Gujarat Titans for 89 in their first leg match last week.

"Cannot fault the way the guys are training and preparing. It's just sometimes in the games that the execution isn't there. And we know when we take wickets up front and early, we're a very dangerous bowling attack."

Asked about the two youngsters in the team who have impressed him this season, Warner said, "Jake's (Jake Fraser-McGurk) been very good. We know he's always had the talent. Abishek Porel has been outstanding as well.

"Abishek wasn't even going to play in the first game, but we'd lost early wickets and then came in as an impact player.

"I think he had nine balls or something and he got 30-odd runs. That changed the game and then the other day as well, he played very well. He is going to be a very good player," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Players voice opinion against Impact Player rule
Players voice opinion against Impact Player rule
Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup: Ganguly
Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup: Ganguly
Sensex pares early gains, ends up 90 points
Sensex pares early gains, ends up 90 points
FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products
FSSAI launches probe into MDH and Everest products
Pant's captaincy under lens as DC face inconsistent GT
Pant's captaincy under lens as DC face inconsistent GT
We want to decide our own matters: Maldives' Muizzu
We want to decide our own matters: Maldives' Muizzu

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!

MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!

Sandeep Sharma Dazzles The IPL!

Sandeep Sharma Dazzles The IPL!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances