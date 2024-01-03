News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024 Auction hits high with 22.8 million viewers

IPL 2024 Auction hits high with 22.8 million viewers

Source: ANI
January 03, 2024 15:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL auction

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant -- the first active player at an IPL players auction -- holds up the paddle to make a bid during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Photograph: IPL

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah proudly announced a significant surge in viewership for the IPL 2024 auction, showcasing a remarkable 57% increase compared to the previous year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah revealed that the auction garnered a record-breaking peak of 22.8 million viewers, surpassing the figures from the 2022 auction.

In his tweet, Shah emphasised the commitment to excellence as the driving force behind such achievements.

 

He expressed enthusiasm about transcending boundaries and delivering exhilarating moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide in the upcoming IPL season. The IPL 2024 auction took place in Dubai on December 19.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
Why KKR Splurged Rs 24.75 Cr on Starc!
Why KKR Splurged Rs 24.75 Cr on Starc!
IPL 2024: How The 10 Teams Stack Up!
IPL 2024: How The 10 Teams Stack Up!
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
IPL Auction: Big Names Who Went UNSOLD
Godhra-like incident possible in K'taka: Cong leader
Godhra-like incident possible in K'taka: Cong leader
PIX: Siraj's sensational six decimates SA for just 55
PIX: Siraj's sensational six decimates SA for just 55
Have You Watched These OTT Films Yet?
Have You Watched These OTT Films Yet?
PIX: Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1
PIX: Rizwan, Jamal power Pakistan to 313 on Day 1

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Top buys of IPL Auction 2024

Top buys of IPL Auction 2024

Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires

Meet Cricket's Young New Millionaires

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances