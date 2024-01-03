IPL 2024 Auction hits high with 22.8 million viewers

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals Captain Rishabh Pant -- the first active player at an IPL players auction -- holds up the paddle to make a bid during the IPL 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday, December 19, 2023. Photograph: IPL

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah proudly announced a significant surge in viewership for the IPL 2024 auction, showcasing a remarkable 57% increase compared to the previous year.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah revealed that the auction garnered a record-breaking peak of 22.8 million viewers, surpassing the figures from the 2022 auction.

In his tweet, Shah emphasised the commitment to excellence as the driving force behind such achievements.

He expressed enthusiasm about transcending boundaries and delivering exhilarating moments for cricket enthusiasts worldwide in the upcoming IPL season. The IPL 2024 auction took place in Dubai on December 19.