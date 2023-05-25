News
You want to peak at the right time: Cameron Green

Source: PTI
May 25, 2023 21:37 IST
IMAGE: Cameron Green said Mumbai Indians are peaking at the right time. Photograph: BCCI

Cameron Green is finally justifying his Rs 17.5 crore billing just when Mumbai Indians needed him the most and is happy that his team after initial struggles is now a step away from the IPL summit clash. 

Having pummelled Lucknow Super Giants by 81 runs in the Eliminator, MI will face defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday in the second Qualifier to decide Chennai Super Kings' opposition in Sunday's final.

Green in fact said even skipper Rohit Sharma told newcomers in dressing room that the five-time champions are slow starters.

"Obviously, all experience that he (Rohit) has got for India and in IPL, he kind of knows. I think MI never won the first game of IPL and he tries to mention that to us," Green told Star Sports after having scored 40 odd and effecting two run-outs in LSG innings.

 

"We obviously had a slow kind of start but you want to obviously start peaking at this time of the year, you don't want to be playing good cricket and slowing down now but peaking at right time," the giant Australian, who has scored 262 runs and taken six wickets, said.

For him, the easiest job in the world is to bat alongside Suryakumar Yadav.

"I think it's probably the easiest job batting with him. You got to get him on strike, that's the plan. And if you get a loose ball, you hit it."

Green believes that Gujarat Titans are the best side in the IPL so far and have all its bases covered.

"They have been best side all tournament, may be a bit of slip up against CSK but they are the best side and they have everything covered -- opening batters are flying and spin twins (Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed) have been hard to get away. They are a tough team but we will go there with all optimism," Green said.

