News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention

SKY's fireworks take MI to IPL playoff contention

May 10, 2023 11:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Suryakumar Yadav

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav has forged a reputation as a six-hitting machine but on Tuesday the Mumbai Indians batting lynchpin proved he is no one-trick pony by engineering his team's campaign-reviving win against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

 

The world's top-ranked Twenty20 batter belted 83 off 35 balls to help Mumbai chase down a 200-run target and jump to third from eighth place in the Indian Premier League (IPL) table.

Suryakumar smashed six sixes in his fourth half-century in his last six IPL innings but equally importantly he was also adept at finding the gaps, drilling seven boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

The 32-year-old said he had to adjust his approach as Bangalore took pace off the ball to make six-hitting difficult.

"They came up with a plan here," said Suryakumar, who formed a 140-run partnership with Nehal Wadhera (52 not out).

"They knew they had to bowl slow, make me hit towards the bigger boundary and not give me pace."

"I spoke to Nehal and we thought, 'let them come up with a plan. If they are bowling slow, let's try and hit the ball in the gap and run hard. If we get boundary (fine), otherwise we were anyways getting twos and singles.'"

Suryakumar said he had been practicing for such situations.

"Your practice has to be the same as to what you want to do in the matches," he added.

"I do proper practice. We have open net sessions and I keep the fielders on and come out of my comfort zone ..."

"I know my game, I know where my runs are and I don't do anything different."

Five-time winners Mumbai host defending champions Gujarat Titans in their next match on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Taking risks pays off in IPL, says Rohit Sharma
Taking risks pays off in IPL, says Rohit Sharma
Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!
Look Who Shahid Brought To The IPL!
Is Shardul Thakur ignored in KKR squad?
Is Shardul Thakur ignored in KKR squad?
Don't vote, don't criticise, says Narayana Murthy
Don't vote, don't criticise, says Narayana Murthy
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery
KL Rahul on road to recovery after successful surgery
RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left
RCB Went Fuski After Faf-Maxi Left
SC to hear plea against ban on The Kerala Story
SC to hear plea against ban on The Kerala Story

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?

How Can SKY Score 83 In Just 35 Balls?

PHOTOS: Suryakumar stars in Mumbai's win over RCB

PHOTOS: Suryakumar stars in Mumbai's win over RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances