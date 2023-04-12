News
What Rohit Promised Wife Ritika

What Rohit Promised Wife Ritika

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 12, 2023 14:33 IST
Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians won its first IPL 2023 game. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma was at his vintage best en route to his first half-century in IPL 2023 before Mumbai Indians overcame some tense moments to pull off a last-ball win over Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Soon after the thriller, Rohit made a video call to wife Ritika Sajdeh to celebrate the win.

The MI skipper told Ritika he was so nervous near the end that he skipped the last over and went inside.

 

Ritika told Rohit that their daughter Samaira was happy to see her dad with the Player of the Match trophy.

'Sammy is happy to see the trophy? Not my batting?' Rohit asked.

Rohit promised Ritika he would lead Mumbai Indians to win the IPL 2023 title for their daughter Samaira.

'I will get the trophy for her,' vowed Rohit.

It was a much needed win for Mumbai after back-to-back defeats while the season got worse for Delhi who suffered their fourth loss in as many games.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
