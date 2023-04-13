News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK

Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK

Source: PTI
April 13, 2023 13:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the toss. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Wednesday.

 

Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL said in a media release.

Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.

It was Rajasthan's third win in four games, while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Revealed! Dhoni continues to play despite knee injury
Revealed! Dhoni continues to play despite knee injury
'Too many dot balls': Dhoni slams CSK batters
'Too many dot balls': Dhoni slams CSK batters
Top Performers: Royal Spinners Spin A Web
Top Performers: Royal Spinners Spin A Web
IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas
IOC, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas
Will high-flying KKR do the 'trick' vs resurgent SRH?
Will high-flying KKR do the 'trick' vs resurgent SRH?
UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
UP police shoots dead Atiq Ahmed's son in encounter
Share of NRIs, overseas investors in MF assets down
Share of NRIs, overseas investors in MF assets down

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Angry Ashwin slams umpires over ball change

Angry Ashwin slams umpires over ball change

Met Dhoni's Cute Little Fan?

Met Dhoni's Cute Little Fan?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances