Samson fined for slow over-rate vs CSK

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson with Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni at the toss. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Wednesday.

Over rate is proving to be an issue in the IPL again with a lot of games stretching past the four-hour mark.



"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs," IPL said in a media release.



Rajasthan had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.



It was Rajasthan's third win in four games, while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.