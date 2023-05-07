Top Performer: Phil rubs 'Salt' over RCB's wounds

IMAGE: Phil Salt relentlessly attacked RCB's bowling attack. Photograph: BCCI

In what can be described as a crucial match for Delhi Capitals, they produced an outstanding display of aggressive batting to keep themselves alive in the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore set a target of 182 runs, thanks to a well-crafted 50 by Virat Kohli (55 off 56) and an unbeaten career-best knock of 54 off 29 balls by Mahipal Lomror. However, Delhi Capitals were up to the task and their overseas batsmen played fearlessly to chase down the total in just 16.4 overs, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

At the forefront of their batting performance was England cricketer Phil Salt, who played an exceptional knock of 87 off just 45 balls.

Despite a poor run of form in his last few T20 innings, Salt did not let that affect his confidence as he relentlessly attacked RCB's bowling attack.

IMAGE: Phil Salt played an exceptional knock of 87 off just 45 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Salt's fearless batting approach reaped rewards as he rapidly reduced the required run rate to below six runs per over. In the Powerplay, Delhi Capitals amassed 70 runs and went on to reach 115 runs at the halfway mark, with Salt smashing a 50 off just 28 balls.

Harshal Patel's over was particularly brutal for RCB, as Salt and Mitch Marsh combined to plunder 24 runs off it, reducing the target to a mere 32 runs off 42 balls.

Salt's contribution was particularly noteworthy, and his aggressive knock of eight fours and six sixes eventually came to an end at 87 runs. However, his efforts proved crucial in helping Delhi Capitals secure a much-needed victory over RCB, ending a three-year drought against the team.

Supported by David Warner (22 off 14), Mitchell Marsh (26 off 17), and Rilee Rossouw (29 n.o. off 21), who all chipped in with crucial cameos, Capitals chased down the target of 182 with ease.

This win is Capitals' fourth in their last five games and has catapulted them above Sunrisers Hyderabad from the bottom of the points table. They have kept their hopes alive in the IPL and will be looking to carry forward this momentum in their upcoming matches.