News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » MI vs KKR: Captains Suryakumar, Rana fined!

MI vs KKR: Captains Suryakumar, Rana fined!

Source: PTI
April 17, 2023 00:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav with Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians captain Suryakumar Yadav was fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Suryakumar was fined Rs. 12 lakh.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during the match which MI won by five wickets.

Rana admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

Mumbai Indians bowler Hrithik Shokeen was fined 10 percent for breaching the league's code of conduct.

The rivalry between two players in the Indian domestic circuit came to the fore at the IPL stage here on Sunday, with Rana and Shokeen engaging in a war of words in the first innings.

The incident happened in the ninth over of KKR innings, when the Mumbai Indians bowler gave an earful to Rana after dismissing the KKR captain, who stopped in his tracks to turn around and hurl some words back at the bowler.

Shokeen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the match referee's decision is final and binding.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'Doctors told me that I would not be able to run fast'
'Doctors told me that I would not be able to run fast'
Focus on Ponting's future as DC struggle in IPL 2023
Focus on Ponting's future as DC struggle in IPL 2023
IPL 2023: How SKY got back among the runs!
IPL 2023: How SKY got back among the runs!
EPL PIX: United down Forest; Arsenal draw at West Ham
EPL PIX: United down Forest; Arsenal draw at West Ham
How Siraj's advice helped RCB debutant Vyshak
How Siraj's advice helped RCB debutant Vyshak
PIX: Hetmyer, Samson help Royals break Titans jinx
PIX: Hetmyer, Samson help Royals break Titans jinx
'Doctors told me that I would not be able to run fast'
'Doctors told me that I would not be able to run fast'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

How Siraj's advice helped RCB debutant Vyshak

How Siraj's advice helped RCB debutant Vyshak

PIX: Hetmyer, Samson help Royals break Titans jinx

PIX: Hetmyer, Samson help Royals break Titans jinx

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances