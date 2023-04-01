IPL 2023: DC-LSG: Who Will Win?

Delhi Capitals take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1, 2023, evening.

IMAGE: Can David Warner lead Delhi Capitals to its first IPL title? Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals

Fifteen seasons in and the Delhi Capitals are yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy. DC have come close to winning their maiden title, but like RCB, they have failed to cross the final hurdle.

DC were dealt a big blow as skipper Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the entire season following a horrific car accident.

Though DC will be led by the experienced David Warner, they will miss the services of Pant, who brings the X-factor to the side. Warner's experience of leading an IPL team (SunRisers Hyderabad) to the title will certainly be a big boost for the Delhi side.

DC's hopes rest on the in-form Mitchell Marsh, who was in smashing form in the ODI series in India.

All eyes will be on whether Prithvi Shaw can get going with the bat.

Squad

David Warner (captain), Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Mukesh Kumar, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vicky Ostwal, Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Chetan Sakariya, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Prithvi Shaw.

IMAGE: Can Lucknow Super Giants cross the playoffs frontier and win IPL 2023? Photograph: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants

Like Gujarat, Lucknow enjoyed a strong run in their maiden season as they made it to the play-offs. Though they lost in the Eliminator, LSG will be a confident lot after putting up an impressive show in 2022.

Skipper K L Rahul has been out of sorts and the tournament will be the perfect platform for Rahul to find his mojo.

The batting has a lot of fire power in Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran, but the bowling line-up is a concern. Expect them to make most of the Impact player ruling with the likes of Amit Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi and Jaydev Unadkat in their squad.

Squad

K L Rahul (captain), Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Quinton de Kock, K Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Kyle Mayers, Amit Mishra, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Daniel Sams, Karan Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Mohsin Khan.