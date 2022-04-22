News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2022: Umran vs Karthik as Sunrisers take on RCB

IPL 2022: Umran vs Karthik as Sunrisers take on RCB

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 22, 2022 14:36 IST
IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has caught everyone's attention with his tearaway pace in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Umran Malik's raw pace and Bhuvneshwar Kumar's consistency will be put to test against Dinesh Karthik's explosive batting and the finesse of Faf du Plessis when Sunrisers Hyderabad clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

 

Malik has caught everyone's attention with his fiery deliveries. His tearaway pace has even troubled established batters such as KKR captain Shreyas Iyer, who was cleaned up with a fast yorker, while Hardik Pandya was struck on the helmet by a quick bouncer.

Alongside senior teammate Bhuvneshwar, the 22-year-old formed a match-winning partnership to defeat Punjab Kings by seven-wickets in their previous outing.

Sunrisers, who are targeting a top-4 position, also have yorker-specialist Thangarasu Natarajan and South African Marco Jansen in their ranks. Jansen has also been able to tease batters with his angles and variations.

But the seasoned Du Plessis and Karthik have pummelled the best in the business.

The new RCB skipper roared back to form with a fine 96 as he anchored his team's innings after the top order once again collapsed against Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, Karthik is enjoying one of his best seasons in the league. The wicketkeeper batter has taken the centre stage with his heroics for RCB.

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Veteran Dinesh Karthik has emerged as the best finisher in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

With scores of 32 not out, 14 not out, 44 not out, 7 not out, 34, 66 not out and 13 not out in seven innings, Karthik has emerged as the best finisher in IPL 2022.

But apart from the duo, the RCB batters will have their task cut out against Sunrisers, who have momentum on their side after winning four games on the trot.

All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli, who would be eager to get out of the rut of low scores. The former RCB captain has managed just 119 runs from seven games at an average of 19 to continue his poor run with the bat.

Opener Anuj Rawat, who apart from a 66 against Mumbai Indians, has failed to capitalise on the opportunity provided to him, Suyash Prabhudessai and Glenn Maxwell too will be hoping to provide substantial contributions with the bat.

Their bowling unit, however, is their strong suite, which was not the case in the previous seasons.

Josh Hazlewood has quickly become an irreplaceable player in the RCB set up. The Australian quick has managed to dominate opposition batters with his consistent line and lengths.

In Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Wanindu Hasarnaga, RCB have four match-winners, while Maxwell and Shahbaz Ahmed have also played their part well with their part-time spin.    

They will be up against a SRH batting unit where every batter has taken the responsibility to take their side over the line.

Promoting Abhishek Sharma to the opener's spot has done wonders for the youngster, who has been fabulous at the top, providing SRH with aggressive starts.

Skipper Kane Williamson is also back among runs, while Rahul Tripathi has shown he too can win matches with the bat when he struck a 37-ball 71 against his former side KKR.

And if the top order fails, the duo of South African Aiden Markaram and swashbuckling Nicholas Pooran are there to finish off matches or set huge targets.

A win for Sunrisers will elevate them to the top-4 while a victory for RCB will help them grab the top spot.

Teams:
 
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, Thangarasu Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Rajat Patidar, Siddharth Kaul.

Match starts at 7:30pm IST.

 

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

