Turning Point: Sunrisers Choke Punjab

Turning Point: Sunrisers Choke Punjab

By HARISH KOTIAN
April 18, 2022 13:55 IST
IMAGE: Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates with Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Kane Williamson, right, and Marco Jansen, left, during the IPL 2022 match against the Punjab Kings at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Courtesy of a superb showing from their pace bowlers, Sunrisers Hyderabad trounced Punjab Kings by seven wickets to continue their winning run in IPL 2022.

 

Young Umran Malik ripped apart the Punjab batting line-up as he took 4/28 while seasoned pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed 3/22.

Punjab suffered a shocking collapse at the end with Malik bowling a sensational four wicket maiden in the 20th over.

Punjab lost their final five wickets in seven balls without the addition of a single run.

Liam Livingstone had rallied Punjab after a difficult start as he stroked a quickfire 60 from 33 balls, but his dismissal resulted in the lower order collapse.

Livingstone was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar in the 19th over before Malik got Odean Smith in the final over as the West Indian all-rounder top edged the pull shot after being beaten for pace.

Rahul Chahar and Vaibhav Arora were done in for pace as they were both dismissed for ducks by Malik.

Arshdeep Singh was run out off the final ball as Punjab folded on a lowly 151.

It was a brilliant performance by the Sunrisers bowlers at the end, with Punjab managing just 29 runs from the last five overs.

The target proved to be too easy for Sunrisers' batters as they cruised to an easy seven wicket win without even hitting top gear. They rose to fourth in the points table after registering their fourth consecutive victory in IPL 2022 to bounce back in style after starting off with two big losses.

HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
