IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma fined Rs 12 lakh

Source: PTI
March 27, 2022 20:59 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was on Sunday fined Rs 12 lakh after his side maintained a slow over-rate in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

MI lost the match against DC by four wickets.

 

"The Mumbai Indians have been fined after they maintained a slow over rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on March 27," the IPL said in a media release.

"As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakhs."

Source: PTI
IPL 2022

IPL 2022

