Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul set new IPL record

Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul set new IPL record

By Rediff Cricket
May 18, 2022 23:12 IST
Quinton de Kock

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul recorded the highest partnership for the first wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Blistering century by Quinton de Kock and an attacking half-century by KL Rahul powered Lucknow Super Giants to a mammoth 210/0 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Dr DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants' opening pair smashed several records as they remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs with over 200 runs on board.

Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten with a swashbuckling 140 runs off just 70 balls, that also included 10 fours and 10 sixes each.

 

KL Rahul, on the other end, played a sedate innings, scoring 68 off 51 balls and continues to provide strike to his South African opening partner.

The pair recorded the highest partnership for the first wicket in the history of the Indian Premier League. This is the first time in the IPL that an opening partnership was unbroken after a team batted first and completed 20 overs.

This is now the second highest unbeaten partnership in the IPL and the thir highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament.

The record for the highest opening partnership in the Indian Premier League was held by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner, who had added 185 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019.

The de Kock-Rahul partnership was a statistician's delight as the South African recorded the third highest individual score in the IPL behind Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum.

Rediff Cricket
