IPL 2022: PHOTOS, Supernovas vs Trailblazers

Source: PTI
May 23, 2022 22:41 IST
Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur bats. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Supernovas posted Women's T20 Challenge's highest-ever total -- 163 all out in this season's opening match against defending champions Trailblazers, in Pune, on Monday.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who opted to bat after winning the toss, top-scored with 37 off 29 balls while Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin chipped in with 35 and 32 respectively.

They, however, lost five wickets in the last two overs for just eight runs, including that of Kaur, in a dramatic collapse.

 

Hayley Matthews

IMAGE: Hayley Matthews celebrate with skipper Smriti Mandana the wicket of Priya Punia. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Hayley Matthews was the pick of the Trailblazers bowlers with figures of 3 for 29 while Salma Khatun took two for 30 runs.

The Supernovas made a rollicking start, reaching to the tournament's best-ever power-play score of 58 for one with opener Dottin (32 off just 17 balls) in ominous form.

Dottin hit Renuka Singh for three fours in the third over from which the Supernovas took 14 runs. She was, however, run out in the fifth over while backing out too far from her crease. She hit five fours and one six in all.

Harmanpreet Kaur

IMAGE: Harmanpreet Kaur with Harleen Deol. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The other opener Priya Punia (22) continued a bit longer before she was out in the eighth over. Young Deol showed tremendous form and shared 37 runs for the third wicket with captain Kaur.

She hit Matthews for consecutive fours in the eighth over but could not convert her start to a big score, getting out in the 12th over.

Kaur, coming out at the fall of Punia in the eighth over, took the onus of steadying the ship on herself though her side lost wickets in clusters.

Sune Luus (10) fell to Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34) in the 15th over before Alana King (5) became Khatun's second wicket of the day.

Pooja Vastrakar and Kaur were out in the space of three balls in the 19th over before Supernovas lost another three wickets in the dramatic final over. 

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
