Here's what Sachin has to say about below-par Mumbai Indians

Here's what Sachin has to say about below-par Mumbai Indians

Source: PTI
April 22, 2022 21:31 IST
T20 is a cruel format, MI need to grab crunch moments: Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' director of cricket Zaheer Khan, head coach Mahela Jayawardene, captain Rohit Sharma and mentor Sachin Tendulkar. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians team mentor Sachin Tendulkar has called T20 a 'cruel' format where small margins are crucial and suggested that the struggling five-time IPL champions go out and win the crunch moments to arrest their slide.

 

Mumbai Indians have had a disastrous campaign this season. The Rohit Sharma-led side remains wineless, having lost all its seven matches so far.

"Let's first understand that in this format there isn't a team who has not experienced what Mumbai Indians have experienced this season," Tendulkar told Matthew Hayden during a chat on 'Star Sports'.

"This format can be cruel. And those crucial moments in a match which don't go in your favour then literally the margin is like… you lose a game by two or three runs or sometimes even the last ball."

"And those smaller margins, we need to go out and conquer those moments, those crunch moments in the match are what we have to win. And they haven't gone our way," he said.

The cricket icon said the players especially the youngsters will take some time to settle in.

"I would like to clarify one more point: in spite of having had a challenging season the boys have gone out and worked as hard as possibly they could during their practice sessions."

"This is a new team, a young team. It may take a little more time to settle down, but these phases are such where you have to ride through these phases, stick together as a team and find the solution." 

 

Source: PTI
The Wait Continues For Tendulkar Jr
'Time has come to rethink IPL auction'
Ponting to miss Royals match as family member positive
Hindus, Muslims exchange hugs in Jahangirpuri
SC raps Delhi Police for hate speech case affidavit
Delhi, Tamil Nadu revive fine for not wearing masks
Bulldozer used on 300-yr-old Shiv temple in Rajasthan
Factions in Mumbai Indians? Players unhappy?

IPL: Will MI continue with Rohit, Ishan as openers?

