Miller relieved Gujarat winning close games

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' David Miller celebrates after defeating Chennai Super Kings in Pune on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Having propelled Gujarat Titans to an unbelievable win with his explosive knock, David Miller on Sunday said Rashid Khan's batting in the 18th over turned the IPL game against Chennai Super Kings in his team's favour.

Miller smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while stand-in skipper Rashid hit 40 in 21 deliveries to script GT's incredible win after they were reeling at 48 for four in the eighth over.

Needing 48 in the last three overs, Rashid smashed Chris Jordan for three sixes and a four to collect 25 runs and bring the equation down to 23 from 12 balls.

"Exceptional over, in my opinion that over was the game-changer and he struck it beautifully," Man of the Match Miller said of Rashid's batting at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Referring to his epic century for the Kings XI Punjab franchise which is now called Punjab Kings, the big-hitting Miller said he was looking to express himself in the middle.

"I have been really working hard on my fitness. It does take me back to memory lane, it was sort of play my game, see ball hit ball, with the rate already quite high, I wanted to express myself.

"It came off tonight and pretty chuffed with the innings. Getting in with the position at 16/3 gives me an opportunity to shine, doesn't happen too often but when the ball was new it helps. Releases a lot of pressure, needed someone to help out at the back end," Miller said, adding that luck too smiled on his side in the ongoing campaign.

"First couple of games we played we won close games. This is a close game too. We could've lost 4 out of 6, but instead have won 5 out of 6. Want to keep the gentle strokes coming," Miller said.

Standing in for the injured Hardik Pandya, who missed the game because of stiff groin, Rashid was delighted with the win on his captaincy debut.

"It's a dream to captain the team, but overall, the win made it memorable. Special to deliver it with the bat.

"(When Miller walked out) We wanted to take the game deep. We knew we can get 90 in 7 overs. We told David to go for it when the ball was in his zone. We have a good lower order that can hit the ball really hard," Rashid said.

When asked about his own batting and playing one batter less, he said, "The discussion was that I haven't got to bat in first five games. I consider myself an all-rounder, want to fulfil that responsibility.

"Yes we are going one batter short but Nos. 6 and 7 and so on need to take responsibility and finish it. I backed my batting skills and had a got discussion with Miller. Stayed focused and tried to hit the ball hard."