Turning Point: Kuldeep Yadav's 3 Wickets In An Over

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav celebrates Pat Cummins' wicket. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals defeated Shreyas Iyer's Kolkata Knight Riders by 44 runs at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai, Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Put in to bat first, Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29) and David Warner (61 off 45) guided DC to a mammoth 215/5.

DC leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav -- who didn't get a single game in IPL 2021 when he was part of the KKR franchise -- produced a scintillating performance as he returned with figures of 4/34 in four overs.

On Sunday, the leggie -- who was also out of favour with the Virat Kohli-Ravi Shastri national team management -- decisively swung the match in DC's favour, first getting Shreyas Iyer (54 off 33 balls) stumped with a left-arm wrist spinner's googly. Shreyas had no clue as he came down the track and the ball turned away after pitching.

Kuldeep then mowed the KKR middle-order in the 16th over taking three wickets, giving away just 6 runs.

Yadav first trapped Pat Cummins -- KKR's hero from the last game against the Mumbai Indians -- LBW (4) off the third ball. A Kuldeep leg-break ended the Aussie's stay.

Kuldeep then got rid of Sunil Narine (4) off his fifth delivery.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav takes a superb running catch to dismiss Umesh Yadav. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

His final victim was a hapless Umesh Yadav. Kuldeep covered good ground and put in a full-length dive to take a superb catch off his own bowling to get rid of Umesh (0) on his final delivery.

He was clearly pumped up after taking the catch, indicating how much those 4 wickets against a franchise that had ignored his talent meant to him.

After Kuldeep's spell, KKR needed 73 from the final 24 balls with 2 wickets in hand.

Even the mighty Andre Russell couldn't do the impossible and KKR ended up at 171 in 19.4 overs.