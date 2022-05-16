CSK-GT: Top Performer: Sensible Saha

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans Opener Wriddhiman Saha scored 67 off 57 balls to guide his team to victory at the Wankhede stadium, May 15, 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Chasing a modest 134 for victory, Wriddhiman Saha gave Gujarat Titans a blistering start, with Chennai Super Kings left arm medium pacer Mukesh Choudhary getting smashed for 12 runs in the very first over.

Saha went after the CSK bowling with disdain and by the end of the Powerplay, Gujarat were 53 for no loss. He received a life early in his innings -- Ruturaj Gaikwad put down a sitter at cover point in the third over -- and he made the most of it.

After Shubman Gill got out, Saha kept the scorecard ticking, not allowing GT to lose momentum He allowed Matthew Wade to go on the attack, content with rotating the strike.

He brought up his half century -- his third this season -- with a single to cover off Matheesha Pathirana in the 15th over.

Thereon, Saha batted in cruise mode with David Miller and got the winning runs via a four over third man .

Saha played a sensible innings -- there was little risk involved. He knew that keeping the scoreboard ticking was the right way to tackle the low score in the chase.