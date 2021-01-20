News
IPL 2021: Players released ahead of mini auctions

IPL 2021: Players released ahead of mini auctions

Source: PTI
January 20, 2021 20:27 IST
Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. 

Aaron Finch was one of the 10 players to be released by RCB

IMAGE: Aaron Finch was one of the 10 players to be released by RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (10 players)           

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.

Remaining purse: Rs 35.7 crore

Chennai Super Kings: (6 Players)

Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 22.9 crore

Rajasthan Royals: (8 players)

Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 34.85 crore

Delhi Capitals: (6 players)

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Remaining purse: Rs 12.8 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (5 players)

Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj

Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore

Kings XI Punjab: (9 players)

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 53.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: (7 players)

Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.   

Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: (6 players)

Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.

Remaining purse: Rs 10.85 crore.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
