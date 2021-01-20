IPL 2021: Players released ahead of mini auctions

Source:

January 20, 2021 20:27 IST

Following is the list of players who have been released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch was one of the 10 players to be released by RCB Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: (10 players)

Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.

Remaining purse: Rs 35.7 crore

Chennai Super Kings: (6 Players)

Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 22.9 crore

Rajasthan Royals: (8 players)

Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 34.85 crore

Delhi Capitals: (6 players)

Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Remaining purse: Rs 12.8 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: (5 players)

Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj

Remaining purse: Rs 10.75 crore

Kings XI Punjab: (9 players)

Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.

Remaining purse: Rs 53.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: (7 players)

Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Remaining purse: Rs 15.35 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: (6 players)

Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.

Remaining purse: Rs 10.85 crore.